Konstantinos Mavropanos headshot

Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Busy in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Mavropanos recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.

Mavropanos recorded a variety of stats that helped his team to neutralize the visitors' threat during the week 27 matchup. In addition to his third clean sheet over the last four games across all competitions, he added to his tallies of 33 clearances, seven blocks and six interceptions during that span. He has also been reliable in aerial play, though he may continue to contribute mostly on his own half of the field, having yet to score a goal or assist this season.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United
