Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Cleared concussion protocol

Mavropanos is back available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after clearing concussion protocol, according to Nuno Espirito Santo. "Dinos is also clear of the concussion protocol"

Mavropanos is back available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after clearing concussion protocol. The center-back remains an important defensive presence thanks to his physicality, aerial ability and aggressive style in duels, recording 35 tackles and 38 interceptions across all competitions this season. However, competition remains tight in the back line, with Mavropanos battling Jean-Clair Todibo and Axel Disasi for a place in the starting XI.