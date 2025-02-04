Fantasy Soccer
Konstantinos Mavropanos

Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Comes off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Mavropanos recorded two shots (two on goal) in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Chelsea.

Mavropanos was back in action for the Hammers Monday after missing the last match through suspension. He only got his second start on the bench in the last 10 PL matches, resulting in 15 starts in 20 appearances in league play as he continues to average about 3.7 clearances per contest.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United

