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Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Scores brace in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mavropanos scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Mavropanos scored a pair of goals, a shocking development considering he had scored just one goal heading into the match. He opened up the scoring in the 42nd minute with a header assisted by Jarrod Bowen, then sealed the match with an unassisted strike in the 83rd minute. He kept a clean sheet as well, recording five clearances, one tackle and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United
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