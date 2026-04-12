Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Scores brace in Friday's win
Mavropanos scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton.
Mavropanos scored a pair of goals, a shocking development considering he had scored just one goal heading into the match. He opened up the scoring in the 42nd minute with a header assisted by Jarrod Bowen, then sealed the match with an unassisted strike in the 83rd minute. He kept a clean sheet as well, recording five clearances, one tackle and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.
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