Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Scores via header

Mavropanos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester City.

Mavropanos would see a rare goal Saturday, with the defender rising to hit home a header in the 35th minute, earning his club a draw. This is his first goal of the season, with only 16 shots all season in 23 appearances. He would also add three tackles, four interceptions and 10 clearances in the defense.