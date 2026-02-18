Konstantinos Tzolakis News: Allows two in quick succession
Tzolakis allowed two goals while making three saves during Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Leverkusen.
Tzolakis allowed two goals in the span of three minutes, from the 60th to 63rd, as Olympiacos fell in the first leg of this Champions League matchup. The keeper ha allowed three goals while combining for 11 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts in the competition.
