Konstantinos Tzolakis News: One save in draw

Tzolakis recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Tzolakis came up big just four minutes into Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Leverkusen, springing low to his right to stonewall Jonas Hofmann from the edge of the box. He handled a wave of early set-piece pressure as well, first conceding a corner and then commanding his area as Leverkusen pushed hard to bury the tie early. With Olympiacos staring at a near-impossible task, he did everything he could to keep them alive on the night, even though the aggregate gap never truly moved.