Kosi Thompson Injury: Comes off injured versus Nashville

Thompson suffered a blow that forced him to abandon Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Thompson was doing his usual defensive job but couldn't reach significant numbers, as his participation ended in the 39th minute of Saturday's clash. The right-back will need to be assessed to determine his availability ahead of the next visit to Charlotte. If the problem is serious, Tyrese Spicer and Derrick Etienne should be the main candidates to fill in.