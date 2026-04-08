Kosi Thompson Injury: Option going forward

Thompson (not injury related) has finalized his visa documents and paperwork and is available for selection in the Rapids' next matches, Burgundy Wave reports.

Thompson should now be able to make his Colorado debut following a move from Toronto. The versatile player is an option in both central and full-back roles, so he may be part of a rotation with either Rob Holding or Reggie Cannon (ankle) and Jackson Travis for the rest of the season. The new signing already made two appearances this season for his former club, tallying eight clearances and five blocks in a central position over that span.