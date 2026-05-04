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Kosi Thompson News: Four crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Thompson recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Thompson recorded a season-high four crosses Saturday, however he failed to record a single accurate cross. He also created one chance for the fourth time in his last five appearances. On the defensive end he won two tackles and made two clearances as he played the full 90 minutes for the fourth time this season.

Kosi Thompson
Colorado Rapids
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