Kosi Thompson News: Four crosses Saturday
Thompson recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.
Thompson recorded a season-high four crosses Saturday, however he failed to record a single accurate cross. He also created one chance for the fourth time in his last five appearances. On the defensive end he won two tackles and made two clearances as he played the full 90 minutes for the fourth time this season.
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