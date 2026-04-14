Kosi Thompson headshot

Kosi Thompson News: Scores brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Thompson scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Houston Dynamo.

Thompson scored his first two goals in the campaign to help Colorado earn three points at home. The right-back also led his side with a season-high four tackles on defense. That was his third start in three appearances.

Kosi Thompson
Colorado Rapids
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