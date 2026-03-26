Kosi Thompson News: Traded to Colorado
Thompson has been traded from Toronto to Colorado.
Toronto activated an option on Thompson's contract for the 2026 MLS season back in November, but now he'll join Colorado and add depth to their defensive line instead. Thompson has played at center-back, right-back and right wing-back since the start of the 2025 season, so at the very least, he'll be a multi-positional addition to the Rapids roster.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kosi Thompson See More