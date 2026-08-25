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Kosi Thompson News: Two shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Thompson recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus San Diego FC.

Thompson made his first start since May 17 Saturday and played fairly well in his return to the starting XI. He led the team in chances created with two and also tied a season-high with two shots, his first two since he scored a brace versus Houston on April 12. He and the defense struggled on the other end of the pitch though, allowing three goals for the sixth time this season.

Kosi Thompson
Colorado Rapids
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