Kosi Thompson headshot

Kosi Thompson News: Will be suspended Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Thompson recorded one tackle (one won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Nashville SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Thompson will not face off against Philadelphia after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. This will likely mean that Tyrese Spicer will return to the lineup at wingback for Toronto.

Kosi Thompson
Toronto FC
