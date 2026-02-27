Kosta Nedeljkovic Injury: Suffering from back problems
Nedeljkovic is out for Sunday's match against Hamburger due to a back injury, according to his club.
Nedeljkovic is going to miss out on action for the time being, with the defender being the victim of a back injury. Unfortunately, this will leave the club without some depth for another match, already missing three games due to the injury. He is more of a depth option, so this is not a major loss.
