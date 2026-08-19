Kosta Nedeljkovic News: Joins Rangers on loan

Nedeljkovic has joined Rangers on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, with a conditional obligation to buy subject to international clearance, the club announced.

Nedeljkovic came through Red Star Belgrade's academy and broke into the first team during the 2023-24 season, a stretch that included helping the club win a domestic league and cup double while on loan back at Red Star after his January 2024 move to Villa. He made his Premier League debut for Villa against West Ham in August 2024, tallying 10 appearances before spending time on loan at RB Leipzig across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, gaining further experience in the Bundesliga and in Europe. Nedeljkovic is expected to add depth and international experience at right back for Rangers after making his senior debut for Serbia in 2024 following stops at multiple youth levels. His varied experience across three top leagues gives him a strong foundation as he begins this new chapter in Scotland.