Kosta Nedeljkovic News: Returns to bench

Nedeljkovic (back) was an unused substitute in Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin, marking his return to the matchday squad after missing four matches.

Nedeljkovic has been a depth option for Leipzig rather than a regular starter, so his return to the bench is primarily about restoring squad options rather than shaking up the starting lineup. The Serbian defender will now look to build his way back into contention over the final fixtures of the Bundesliga season as Leipzig push for their Champions League qualification target.