Kosta Nedeljkovic News: Sent on loan to Leipzig

Nedeljkovic is joining Leipzig on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season with an option to purchase, his new club announced. "We wanted to add further reinforcements to our squad in preparation for the months to come. Kosta is the prime example of a full-back who works hard on the right wing, in addition to bringing speed, an attacking mindset and an excellent mentality to the table. He is strong in tackles, good at winning possession and has an excellent understanding of the game. Kosta has a lot of potential and we will provide him with the opportunity to realise it," said Board Member Marcel Schafer.

Nedeljkovic came through the Crvena zvezda academy and made his professional debut for the club in 2023. He faced RB Leipzig in the 2023-24 Champions League group stages with Belgrade and was part of Aston Villa's squad during the 2024-25 Champions League group stage. He will bring quality depth and potential to Leipzig on the wings.