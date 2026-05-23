Kostas Tsimikas Injury: Out for Verona meeting
Tsimikas didn't make Roma's squad list for Saturday's contest against Verona because he's under the weather.
Tsimikas could have gotten a shot without Wesley (suspension), but he's dealing with the flu. Devyne Rensch and Angelino will take care of the left wing. He'll most likely return to Liverpool after a disappointing loan spell during which he assisted once and notched 11 key passes, 65 crosses (15 accurate) and 20 tackles in 25 appearances (11 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kostas Tsimikas See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 5, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 5, 2025
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 35April 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kostas Tsimikas See More