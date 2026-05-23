Kostas Tsimikas Injury: Out for Verona meeting

Tsimikas didn't make Roma's squad list for Saturday's contest against Verona because he's under the weather.

Tsimikas could have gotten a shot without Wesley (suspension), but he's dealing with the flu. Devyne Rensch and Angelino will take care of the left wing. He'll most likely return to Liverpool after a disappointing loan spell during which he assisted once and notched 11 key passes, 65 crosses (15 accurate) and 20 tackles in 25 appearances (11 starts).