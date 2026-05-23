Kostas Tsimikas headshot

Kostas Tsimikas Injury: Out for Verona meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Tsimikas didn't make Roma's squad list for Saturday's contest against Verona because he's under the weather.

Tsimikas could have gotten a shot without Wesley (suspension), but he's dealing with the flu. Devyne Rensch and Angelino will take care of the left wing. He'll most likely return to Liverpool after a disappointing loan spell during which he assisted once and notched 11 key passes, 65 crosses (15 accurate) and 20 tackles in 25 appearances (11 starts).

Kostas Tsimikas
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kostas Tsimikas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kostas Tsimikas See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2025
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 5, 2025
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 35
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
April 28, 2025