Kostas Tsimikas News: 11 crosses in 1-0 win

Tsimikas recorded one shot (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Leicester City.

Tsimikas attempted 11 crosses and took five corners in his second start in a row in the Premier League. In total he had three chances created and this brought him up to fourth in the team for set pieces. This was the second time this year he has attempted 11 crosses and was successful with two.