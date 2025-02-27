Kostas Tsimikas News: Logs clean sheet Wednesday

Tsimikas had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Tsimikas started Wednesday's match, his first Premier League start in over a month. He marked the occasion with his first clean sheet of the season and he contributed three tackles and one interception on that end of the pitch. He also took three corners, recorded three crosses and took a rare shot attempt in his full 90 minutes of action.