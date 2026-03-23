Kostas Tsimikas News: Passable in relief versus Lecce

Tsimikas won three of three tackles and recorded one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Lecce.

Tsimikas replaced Wesley (suspension) on the left flank and put up small numbers on both ends. He hasn't been great but could get further opportunities if Zeki Celik (calf) misses more matches. He has registered two key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate) and four tackles (three won) in his last four showings (two starts).