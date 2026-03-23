Kostas Tsimikas headshot

Kostas Tsimikas News: Passable in relief versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Tsimikas won three of three tackles and recorded one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Lecce.

Tsimikas replaced Wesley (suspension) on the left flank and put up small numbers on both ends. He hasn't been great but could get further opportunities if Zeki Celik (calf) misses more matches. He has registered two key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate) and four tackles (three won) in his last four showings (two starts).

Kostas Tsimikas
Roma
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