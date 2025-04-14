Kostas Tsimikas News: Rare start in win
Tsimikas attempted six crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one successful) and created two scoring chances during Sunday's 2-1 win versus West Ham.
Tsimikas saw a rare start Sunday against West Ham. It was only his sixth of the season across 15 Premier League appearances. The defender played a solid 60 minutes, creating multiple scoring chances and taking four corners before being replaced by Andy Robertson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now