Kostas Tsimikas headshot

Kostas Tsimikas News: Rare start in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Tsimikas attempted six crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one successful) and created two scoring chances during Sunday's 2-1 win versus West Ham.

Tsimikas saw a rare start Sunday against West Ham. It was only his sixth of the season across 15 Premier League appearances. The defender played a solid 60 minutes, creating multiple scoring chances and taking four corners before being replaced by Andy Robertson.

Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
