Kostas Tsimikas News: Seven crosses Sunday

Tsimikas generated seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.

Tsimikas, who was unused off the bench in each of the last two matches, started Sunday's match marking just his fifth start of the season. He was productive on the attack, setting season highs in crosses (seven), accurate crosses (three) and chances created (two). He completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.