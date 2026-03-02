Kota Takai Injury: Dealing with minor sprain
Takai (undisclosed) missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin due to a minor sprain, the club announced.
Takai will be evaluated over the next few days after picking up a minor sprain in the final training session before Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin, an issue that ultimately kept him out of the match. The center-back has been a steady presence in Gladbach's lineup lately, earning the start in three of his last four available appearances and cementing his role in the defensive rotation. If he is forced to miss additional time, Philipp Sander is the leading candidate to slot back into the back line once again.
