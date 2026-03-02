Kota Takai headshot

Kota Takai Injury: Dealing with minor sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Takai (undisclosed) missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin due to a minor sprain, the club announced.

Takai will be evaluated over the next few days after picking up a minor sprain in the final training session before Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin, an issue that ultimately kept him out of the match. The center-back has been a steady presence in Gladbach's lineup lately, earning the start in three of his last four available appearances and cementing his role in the defensive rotation. If he is forced to miss additional time, Philipp Sander is the leading candidate to slot back into the back line once again.

Kota Takai
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
Author Image
Luke Atzert
73 days ago
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
SOC
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
Author Image
Luke Atzert
101 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
Author Image
Luke Atzert
122 days ago