Kota Takai Injury: Doubtful against Heidenheim
Takai (undisclosed) returned to team training but has not yet completed a full session with his teammates, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim uncertain, according to Karsten Kellermann of Rheinische Post.
Takai has missed Gladbach's last four Bundesliga matches and is still considered to be in a reintegration phase by the club's staff, with coach Eugen Polanski tempering expectations over a quick return. The lack of match sharpness is the main concern, and Polanski made clear he will not rush the Japanese centre-back back into action before he is genuinely ready. The April 11 clash against Leipzig looks like a more realistic target for a full return, with Philipp Sander having done enough during his absence to make Takai's path back into the starting XI far from guaranteed.
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