Kota Takai headshot

Kota Takai Injury: Eyeing potential return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Takai (undisclosed) is eyeing a return to training this week and a potential return when facing Koln on Saturday, according to manager Eugen Polanski, per Jannik Sorgatz of Rheinische Post. "It may be that he will return to the court this week."

Takai has been sidelined but is nearing a return, with the club seeming confident he could be back on the training field this week. That said, this could potentially lead to a return Saturday, although that is yet to be decided. He had started in his last three appearances, so he is likely to see time once fit again.

Kota Takai
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
Author Image
Luke Atzert
87 days ago
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
SOC
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
Author Image
Luke Atzert
115 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
Author Image
Luke Atzert
136 days ago