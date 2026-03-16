Kota Takai Injury: Eyeing potential return
Takai (undisclosed) is eyeing a return to training this week and a potential return when facing Koln on Saturday, according to manager Eugen Polanski, per Jannik Sorgatz of Rheinische Post. "It may be that he will return to the court this week."
Takai has been sidelined but is nearing a return, with the club seeming confident he could be back on the training field this week. That said, this could potentially lead to a return Saturday, although that is yet to be decided. He had started in his last three appearances, so he is likely to see time once fit again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1787 days ago
-
Game Previews
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12115 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10136 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More