Kota Takai Injury: Eyeing potential return

Takai (undisclosed) is eyeing a return to training this week and a potential return when facing Koln on Saturday, according to manager Eugen Polanski, per Jannik Sorgatz of Rheinische Post. "It may be that he will return to the court this week."

Takai has been sidelined but is nearing a return, with the club seeming confident he could be back on the training field this week. That said, this could potentially lead to a return Saturday, although that is yet to be decided. He had started in his last three appearances, so he is likely to see time once fit again.