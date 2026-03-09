Kota Takai Injury: Looks to be out another week

Takai (strain) is likely not an option until the March 21 match against Koln, according to manager Eugen Polanski, per Rheinische Post. "On Saturday, he was running. If he can't train individually on the court with the ball [Monday], it shouldn't be enough. But I like to be taught something better."

Takai looks to be set to miss another match as he continues to heal, with the defender still not getting the green light to join his teammates, and still yet to be confirmed of individually training. That said, he could see a boost in the next few days, but that will depend on whether his club wants to risk him. The defender has had a rough season, starting in three of his six appearances since joining the club but missing well over 20 games between his time with Gladbach and Tottenham.