Kota Takai headshot

Kota Takai Injury: Still dealing with muscle issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 6:13am

Takai (undisclosed) is still dealing with muscular issues and is unlikely to be an option for Friday's clash against Bayern, according to coach Eugen Polanski.

Takai picked up a minor strain in the last game against Union Berlin and was limited in training this week, making his availability unlikely for Friday's clash against Bayern. Takai has been a regular in the starting XI for Gladbach lately, therefore his absence will force a change, with Philipp Sander likely playing deeper on the pitch until he returns.

Kota Takai
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kota Takai See More
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
Author Image
Luke Atzert
76 days ago
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
SOC
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
Author Image
Luke Atzert
104 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
Author Image
Luke Atzert
125 days ago