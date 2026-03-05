Kota Takai Injury: Still dealing with muscle issues
Takai (undisclosed) is still dealing with muscular issues and is unlikely to be an option for Friday's clash against Bayern, according to coach Eugen Polanski.
Takai picked up a minor strain in the last game against Union Berlin and was limited in training this week, making his availability unlikely for Friday's clash against Bayern. Takai has been a regular in the starting XI for Gladbach lately, therefore his absence will force a change, with Philipp Sander likely playing deeper on the pitch until he returns.
