Kota Takai headshot

Kota Takai Injury: Will join team training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Takai is expected to join team training on Monday after missing one month of action due to a muscle strain, but his workload will be managed, according to RHEINSCHE POST.

Takai missed the last four fixtures after picking up a muscle strain, but is set to reintegrate with the squad for the first time on Monday. The club is expected to manage his workload carefully, and his availability for the upcoming clash against Heidenheim will depend on how his body responds to training next week. The Japanese centre-back had started the last two matches prior to his injury, but even upon returning to full fitness, he faces a tough battle to reclaim his spot, with Philipp Sander having impressed during his absence.

Kota Takai
Mönchengladbach
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