Kota Takai headshot

Kota Takai Injury: Won't play vs. Koln

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Takai (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against Koln.

Takai is progressing well in his recovery, but the defender won't be an option to play this weekend. He should be ready to roll after the international break, and it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the starting lineup right away. Takai had started in his previous three Bundesliga outings before going down injured.

Kota Takai
Mönchengladbach
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