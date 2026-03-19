Kota Takai Injury: Won't play vs. Koln
Takai (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against Koln.
Takai is progressing well in his recovery, but the defender won't be an option to play this weekend. He should be ready to roll after the international break, and it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the starting lineup right away. Takai had started in his previous three Bundesliga outings before going down injured.
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