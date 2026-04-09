Kota Takai headshot

Kota Takai News: Fully operational again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Takai (undisclosed) is an option for play moving forward, according to manager Eugen Polanski. "Kota has not been missing for too long and is fully operational again."

Takai is back in the mix moving forward after the defender suffered from some undisclosed issues, last playing Feb. 22 due to the injury. This is good news for the squad, though, as he had started in the two games before his injury. He has only been available for six games (three starts) all season due to constant injuries, so he will hope to end the season on a high note and healthy.

Kota Takai
Mönchengladbach
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