Kouka scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Kouka notched his second goal of the season as he scored a penalty kick in the 91st minute to give his team the lead in added time. It marked the first time the forward had played the entire duration of the match with Le Havre.