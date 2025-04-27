Fantasy Soccer
Kouka News: Scores opener in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Kouka scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Kouka scored the opening goal of the game as he helped Le Havre pick up an important point in their chase for Ligue 1 survival. This was his third goal of the season, with his only assist coming in the previous game against PSG. This was only his fifth game in his 14 since joining Le Havre where he has attempted two or more shots.

