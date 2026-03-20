Krepin Diatta headshot

Krepin Diatta Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Diatta (thigh) is a late call for Sunday's match against Lyon, according to manager Sebastian Pocognoli. "Kreppin is in a good dynamic in training. These are returns we have been put in place for two weeks. We still have a training tomorrow with a match-specific load. If it goes well, I think they will have the green light to be available."

Diatta is going to need some further testing after training the past two weeks to decide if he can play, leaving the forward as a late option. The attacker could potentially then end a four-game absence, huge news as injuries have been an issue all season for him. If fit, he could see the start but may also be worked into more minutes, with Jordan Teze as another option.

Krepin Diatta
Monaco
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