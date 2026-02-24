Krepin Diatta Injury: Doing rehabilitation
Diatta (thigh) is in care and won't play against PSG on Wednesday, according to his club.
Diatta will not be with the club for the second contest of their knockout stage match in UCL play, suffering a thigh injury after he was forced off in the last contest. This is something to monitor for the club, as he has started in three of their past five games. That said, Vanderson is likely to get the start on the right flank, splitting time with Diatta.
