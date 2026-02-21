Krepin Diatta headshot

Krepin Diatta Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 9:06am

Diatta was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's clash against Lens due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Aladji Bamba. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Jordan Teze or Vanderson are likely to start at right-back in his place.

Krepin Diatta
Monaco
