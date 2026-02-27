Krepin Diatta Injury: Should return in two weeks
Diatta (thigh) is expected to return in around two weeks, manager Sebastien Pocognoli told media during Friday's pre-match press conference.
Diatta suffered a thigh injury earlier this month, and the winger will have to wait until he's able to return to action. This timeline suggests he's likely to return to the side either against Brest (March 15) or Angers (March 22) before the international break.
