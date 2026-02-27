Krepin Diatta headshot

Krepin Diatta Injury: Should return in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Diatta (thigh) is expected to return in around two weeks, manager Sebastien Pocognoli told media during Friday's pre-match press conference.

Diatta suffered a thigh injury earlier this month, and the winger will have to wait until he's able to return to action. This timeline suggests he's likely to return to the side either against Brest (March 15) or Angers (March 22) before the international break.

Krepin Diatta
Monaco
