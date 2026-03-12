Krepin Diatta Injury: Spotted in team training

Diatta (thigh) was spotted in team training Thursday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Diatta missed the last three matches after picking up a thigh injury against Lens, but he was back in full training during Thursday's session with the squad. That's a positive development for the Diagonale, as Diatta has been a solid option on the right flank whenever available to feature. With Vanderson (thigh) sidelined, having Diatta available again should provide a welcome boost for Monaco moving forward.