Krepin Diatta headshot

Krepin Diatta Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Diatta (thigh) was spotted in team training Thursday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Diatta missed the last three matches after picking up a thigh injury against Lens, but he was back in full training during Thursday's session with the squad. That's a positive development for the Diagonale, as Diatta has been a solid option on the right flank whenever available to feature. With Vanderson (thigh) sidelined, having Diatta available again should provide a welcome boost for Monaco moving forward.

Krepin Diatta
Monaco
More Stats & News
