Krepin Diatta News: Available Sunday
Diatta (thigh) is in the squad for Sunday's match against Lyon, the club posted.
Diatta is back in the squad for Sunday's match against Lyon after successfully coming through training over the past two weeks. The forward returns from a four-game absence and could be in contention for a starting role, though the staff may opt to manage his minutes as he builds fitness. His return is a boost for the attack, with Jordan Teze also an option depending on the setup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Krepin Diatta See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Nov. 25November 24, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Monday, Nov. 21November 19, 2022
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersNovember 14, 2022
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Wednesday Champions League Cheat SheetSeptember 17, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Krepin Diatta See More