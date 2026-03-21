Krepin Diatta News: Available Sunday

Diatta (thigh) is in the squad for Sunday's match against Lyon, the club posted.

Diatta is back in the squad for Sunday's match against Lyon after successfully coming through training over the past two weeks. The forward returns from a four-game absence and could be in contention for a starting role, though the staff may opt to manage his minutes as he builds fitness. His return is a boost for the attack, with Jordan Teze also an option depending on the setup.