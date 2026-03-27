Kristian Fletcher Injury: Ramping up in training

Fletcher (knee) was a partial participant in training but remains at least a few weeks away from returning to full training and, ultimately, being available for selection, according to Lauren Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Fletcher isn't ready to return to action yet, but the fact that he's been working with the group at times suggests his rehab is going positively. The forward has yet to make his season debut with Cincinnati after sustanining an ACL injury in June last year.