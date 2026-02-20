Kristian Fletcher headshot

Kristian Fletcher Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Fletcher is out for Saturday's season opener against Atlanta as he continues to struggle with a knee issue.

Fletcher missed most of the last season following knee surgery, and is still not ready to return, having signed with Cincinnati for the 2026 season. While the youngster remains sidelined, both Kevin Denkey and Ayoub Jabbari should get the nod up front.

Kristian Fletcher
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristian Fletcher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristian Fletcher See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024