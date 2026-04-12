Kristian Fletcher headshot

Kristian Fletcher Injury: With group fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Fletcher (knee) was back in group training for Cincinnati, reports FC Cincinnati Staff Writer Carter Chapley.

Fletcher continues to make steady progress in training as he can see a return as soon as this week. Given his long absence, the forward is not expected to receive many minutes, having very limited MLS experience despite playing in the league since 2022.

Kristian Fletcher
FC Cincinnati
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