Kristian Fletcher Injury: Working alone
Fletcher (knee) continues to work individually for Cincinnati, reports FC Cincinnati staff writer Carter Chapley.
Fletcher continues to work on his strength following ACL surgery in 2025. He is not too far along from returning to team training, though is not expected to make his season debut for another month or so.
