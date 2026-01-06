Thorstvedt got dinged up in an awkward fall in the early going and tried to soldier through the problem, but didn't manage to make it to the interval. He's poised for exams to determine the extent of the damage. Alieu Fadera replaced him in this one, as Edoardo Iannoni drew a rare start in a more defensive look without both Domenrico Berardi (thigh) and Cristian Volpato (undisclosed). Aster Vranckx and Luca Lipani would also be candidates to step in if Thorstvedt were unavailable for Saturday's away game against Roma.