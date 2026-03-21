Kristian Thorstvedt Injury: Unavailable versus Juventus

Thorstvedt won't play against Juventus as he's been involved in a whooping cough epidemic, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Thorstvedt hasn't traveled with the team Saturday, although it's unclear whether he's been infected or if he's self-isolating after a few cases within the squad. Either way, he'll have two weeks to clear the protocol ahead of April 4's clash against Cagliari. Edoardo Iannoni, Aster Vranckx or Darryl Bakola will take his place.