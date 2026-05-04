Kristian Thorstvedt News: Assists Sunday

Thorstvedt assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over AC Milan.

Thorstvedt provided a single assist during Sunday's win, as well as creating two chances. It was expected to be a tough match, but instead Thorstvedt was excellent throughout. He ended up as a major contributor in the match for the most part, creating havoc every time he got on the ball.