Kristian Thorstvedt News: Assists Sunday
Thorstvedt assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over AC Milan.
Thorstvedt provided a single assist during Sunday's win, as well as creating two chances. It was expected to be a tough match, but instead Thorstvedt was excellent throughout. He ended up as a major contributor in the match for the most part, creating havoc every time he got on the ball.
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