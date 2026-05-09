Kristian Thorstvedt News: Scores opener in loss

Thorstvedt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Thorstvedt fired Sassuolo in front in the 51st minute, cashing in from point-blank range inside the six-yard box after Luca Lipani whipped a cross in from the right byline following Nemanja Matic's blocked effort, marking his fourth Serie A goal of the season. He also dominated on the defensive end, finishing as Sassuolo's standout performer with two tackles, three clearances and one block. Thorstvedt has now been involved in eight goals this season with four goals and four assists, setting a new career-high in his three years with the club.