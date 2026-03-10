Kristian Thorstvedt News: Sets up teammate against Lazio

Thorstvedt assisted once to go with two tackles (two won), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Lazio.

Thorstvedt completed a triangle with Armand Lauriente on his side's lone goal, registering his third assist in the campaign. He has posted at least one shot in four matches in a row, racking up 10 attempts (four accurate), scoring once and adding three key passes and seven tackles (four won) over that span. Furthermore, he has recorded one or more clearances in the last five tilts, totaling 11. Instead, his three-match streak with at least one interception came to an end.