Kristijan Jakic Injury: Back in team training

Jakic was forced off in the first half of Saturday's match but has already returned to training, suggesting the injury was minor. The midfielder has missed only four Bundesliga games this season while recording 32 tackles, 20 interceptions, and 33 clearances in 18 appearances.