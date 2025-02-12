Fantasy Soccer
Kristijan Jakic headshot

Kristijan Jakic Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Jakic was forced off in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mainz due to an injury, but it was not serious as he has already returned to training, the club announced.

Jakic was forced off in the first half of Saturday's match but has already returned to training, suggesting the injury was minor. The midfielder has missed only four Bundesliga games this season while recording 32 tackles, 20 interceptions, and 33 clearances in 18 appearances.

Kristijan Jakic
FC Augsburg
